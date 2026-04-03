Notre Dame Academy star running back Kingston Allen commits to Badgers

GREEN BAY — Notre Dame Academy star running back Kingston Allen, who led all of Wisconsin in rushing yards and touchdowns as a junior in 2025, has committed to play for Luke Fickell and the Badgers when he graduates after next season.

“Blessed to make the commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison!!! Staying home,” Allen posted on X Friday morning.

In a message to NBC 26 on Friday, Allen said:

"It means that I will be able to keep the tradition of great Wisconsin in-state running backs," he said. "The same tradition that I grew up watching is the same one I will try my best to carry on."

In his first year as a starter, Allen shined for the Tritons in 2025, rushing for 3,548 yards and 57 touchdowns — both state records. He was named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year following the season.

“Anything to do to get this team to succeed. And as I said, if awards come with it, then that’s just a blessing on top of it,” he told NBC 26 in December.