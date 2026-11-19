GREEN BAY — After a huge win at home over Wisconsin this past weekend, the Green Bay women’s basketball team welcomed No. 6 Texas to the Kress Center on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns looked like the team they are billed to be and routed the Phoenix 89-57. Texas started the game on an 8-0 run and never looked back.

Texas sophomore guard Jayda Clark led all scorers with 23 points, making 6 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Green Bay junior guard McKenna Johnson had a team-high 16 points and six rebounds. Point guard Elisa Mevius was right behind her with 15 points and six assists.

“I think it's a cool experience for our players and for the fans,” said head coach Kayla Karius, who was very thankful Texas head coach Vic Schaefer was willing to travel and play her Phoenix squad. UWGB will play at Texas next season.

“Of course, the scoreboard didn't read what we wanted it to read at the end of the day. But there were stretches where I was really proud of our fight and our competitiveness, and they are an extremely good defensive team. It (takes) you out of everything that you're trying to do. So we experienced the frustration and the physicality and we had to respond to it and there were some good responses. There were some poor responses and a lot to learn from at the end of the day.”

Next up for (2-3) UWGB, they head on the road to Northern Iowa on Monday, Nov. 23.

