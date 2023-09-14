No. 1 Wisconsin Volleyball drops Marquette 3-1 in front of record-breaking crowd

MILWAUKEE — With a record-breaking crowd of 17,032 fans in attendance for Wednesday night's in-state rivalry match at Fiserv Forum, No. 1 Wisconsin (8-0) dropped Marquette (2-6) in four sets: 28-26, 20-25, 26-24, and 25-18.

This is what 17,037 fans looks like!



Just absolutely insanity inside Fiserv Forum for what’s been some of the best volleyball — and fans — I’ve ever seen. #NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/ZNgFX4lMD5 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 14, 2023

Wednesday night's crowd surpassed the NCAA regular-season indoor record (16,833), which was set by the Badgers on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kohl Center against the Florida Gators. It also is the most-attended women's sporting event in Wisconsin state history.

"To play in front of this kind of crowd and environment was great," Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield said.

Marquette senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton recorded a match-high 16 kills, one of which included her 1,000th career hill in the opening set. She also added eight digs.

Three Badgers produced double-figure hitting performances with Anna Smrek and Sarah Franklin both tallying 15 kills, while Temi Thomas-Ailara notched 10.

Wisconsin hit .244 (60 kills - 19 errors - 168 attempts) on the night while holding the Golden Eagles to .092 (46 - 31 - 163).

What's next after selling out Fiserv Forum?

TMJ4 Sports asked Marquette Athletic Director Bill Scholl if there could be a bigger venue in the future for this in-state rivalry.

He jokingly responded, "One potential venue could be a Final Four venue, but the other option — you know, Lambeau Field isn't that far away."

Both teams close out non-conference play this week. No. 1 Wisconsin travels to Gainsville, Fla. for a tough test with No. 3 Florida on Saturday. Marquette travels to the Milwaukee Panthers Thursday for a quick turnaround match.