Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsNFL

Actions

Paul Tagliabue, NFL commissioner of 17 years who led in an era of riches and expansion, dies at 84

Bears Packers Football
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue greets fans after his hall of fame ring ceremony during halftime of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Bears Packers Football
Posted

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Tagliabue, who helped bring labor peace and riches to the NFL during his 17 years as commissioner but was criticized for not taking stronger action on concussions, died Sunday from heart failure at 84 years old. N

FL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tagliabue’s family informed the league of his death in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Tagliabue, who had developed Parkinson’s disease, was commissioner from 1989, when he succeeded Pete Rozelle, to 2006.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of a special centennial class in 2020. Current Commissioner Roger Goodell succeeded Tagliabue.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan