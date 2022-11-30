Win Packers tickets through the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It is the season for giving and winning with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers punter Patrick O'Donnel is teaming up with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to help raise funds to fight cancer, and to honor

his father.

O'Donnell lost his father to colon cancer in 2017 and ever since then, he has been committed to helping raise awareness for cancer treatment research and programs.

"I realized Vince Lombardi battled colon cancer, and that was something near and dear to my heart with my dad battling it also for 11 years," said O'Donnell. "I thought it was a no-brainer joining forces with the Lombardi Foundation and yeah, I'm super excited to get this underway and meet fans that are on the field."

To support the foundation, fans have the chance to win lower-level Packers game tickets, pre-game sideline passes or autographed O'Donnell memorabilia.

One grand prize winner and guest will receive a total of two lower-level tickets to the Packers game against the Lions on Jan. 8, plus two pre-game sideline passes.

The second-place winner will receive an autographed Pat O'Donnell jersey.

Donations of $10 or more to the Vince Lombardi Foundation will equal an entry to win.

Donors entered by 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 12 will also be eligible to win the third-place prize.

The campaign is open now and will close on Dec. 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Grand prize and second-place winners will be contacted on Jan. 2, 2023, as well as be publicly announced on the Vince Lombardi Foundation's official social media.

Those wanting to donate can do so by clicking HERE.