What does rehab for an injury like Aaron Rodgers' look like?

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Aaron Rodgers has suffered yet another injury this season. A rib injury. And due to the nature of the injury, it's hard to tell if he is going to play through the pain, or attempt rehabilitation.

Either way, it's going to be a painful journey. Orthopedic Surgeon for OMSM, Will Albiero, says the pain he has heard from his patients who suffered similar injuries is not a pleasant recovery.

“The pain can be absolutely debilitating.” says Albiero “it's hard to breathe, cough, laugh, incredibly painful overall.”

And besides dulling the pain, there isn’t much you can do with a rib injury except wait it out. “The best rehab is time, they tend to heal very well on their own, they just need the time and rest to do so. So once pain gets under control, you can start doing some rehab to help strengthen those muscles around the ribs," said Albiero.

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to injury throughout his NFL career as shown by this timeline of events.

2006 — A Broken Foot

2007 — Hamstring Injury

2008 — Sprained Right Shoulder

2010 — Concussion

2013 — Broken Left Collarbone

2014 — A Calf Injury

2017 — Broken Right Collarbone

2018 — Rodgers suffered a tibial plateau fracture and a sprained MCL in his left knee

2022 – Thumb Injury

2022 – Rib/oblique injury

However, with this new injury, the road to recovery is undetermined.

The Orthopedic surgeon at OMSM and Aurora Health has stated that it is extremely rare to need surgery for an oblique injury, but the recovery process can take up to a month.

It has already been announced by the Packers, that if Rodgers is feeling up to, it he will be playing on Sunday.