'We're here for Taylor Swift': Swift fans flock to Lambeau Field to see pop superstar

GREEN BAY — Taylor Swift was in her Green Bay era Sunday night!

The pop superstar watched Travis Kelce play at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift is rumored to be dating Kelce.

Along with Packers and Chiefs fans, Swifties showed out in full force at the stadium.

“We love the Packers! We grew up watching them, but we also love Taylor Swift so we’re here supporting both,” Tabatha Bywater said. She and her friend drove up from Waukesha for their annual game together.

Bywater wasn’t alone. Dozens of other fans, Packers and Chiefs, wore special Swift jerseys and wore friendship bracelets, which became a trend during Swift’s Eras Tour. Many even tracked Swift’s jet on her way to Green Bay.

Outside the stadium, people of all ages and all backgrounds cheered on the superstar, some even coming as far as Mexico just for the chance to sight Swift.

“We’re cooking up turkey legs for Jordan Love, but we did invite Taylor and Simone too,’ Leigh Wick, a season ticket holder from Minnesota smiled. “We all have red lipstick on in honor of her.”

Also in attendance at the game was seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles who was supporting her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

“We’re also here for Simone Biles,” Nicole Beinborn, a Wisconsin native, said. “I feel like we’re at the Grammys. Simone Biles, Jordan Love, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift.”

Even the football fans who claimed they weren’t Swifties ended up singing some of their favorite Swift songs.

For many Swift lovers, their wildest dreams came true Sunday, and the Packers’ win against the 2023 Super Bowl Champions was just the cherry on top.

“Taylor Swift or Green Bay? We’re die hard for both,” Natalie smiled.