'We can do something special this year': Packers optimistic as training camp begins

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On a beautiful Monday morning, training camp kicked off for the Green Bay Packers at Ray Nitschke field on Monday morning.

For 2024 first-round pick offensive lineman Jordan Morgan seeing the crowd line up outside of Lambeau Field all the way down to Ray Nitschke Field was a sight to behold,

“I went out there and it was like, ‘woah’,” he said. “All those fans out there, all those kids out there makes you happy."

The bike ride is the fun part of training camp, but once they hit the turf, the Packers are all business and all in on the 2024 season.

“I mean you can definitely tell that the team — that we feel like we can do something special this year,” said running back Josh Jacobs, who enters his first year wearing green and gold. “Obviously, we know that this is just the start of a long road. We still got a put a lot of work in to get where we want to go but we definitely have a lot of positive thoughts.”

Last season the youngest team in the league was so close to being in the NFC championship game and GM Brian Gutekunst says regardless of youth, the expectations are always high inside of 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

“This game, you know it’s hard and it never stops and if you’ve think you’ve arrived it’s going to be taken away from you pretty quick and sometimes you know young guys don’t maybe realize that,” he said.

The expectations are a lot higher than at this point last season and head coach Matt LaFleur says there’s only one way to deal with high expectations – putting in the work one day at a time.

“Everything we do matters,” said LaFleur. “The work that we put in and how deliberate we are about our practice, how intentional, mindful, how we’re going about our business each and every day, I think the habits that we create are going to help forge the identity we want on the field.”

For offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, he reiterated his head coach, saying it’s going to be key to put in the hard work, staying on top of it every day to achieve his goals.

“First (goal is) Super Bowl. Then All-Pro. Then Pro Bowl. we’re going to get it done,” Jenkins said.

