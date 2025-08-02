Watch Packers Family Night on NBC 26 and stream on NBC26.com in northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers fans in northeast Wisconsin can watch the team's annual Family Night practice inside Lambeau Field on NBC 26 or streaming on NBC26.com.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the team taking the field at 7:00 p.m. and the practiced scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The practice session will once again be followed by a fireworks display at the stadium.

This is the 24th edition of Packers Family Night, a tradition that initially began as a team scrimmage in 1999. It evolved into a practice in 2013.

NBC 26

Please note: due to blackout restrictions, only viewers in the Green Bay-Appleton media market will be able to stream the event on NBC26.com