Vikings cruise past resting Packers 16-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — J.J. McCarthy had a productive first half before he was injured again, fullback C.J. Ham rushed for a short touchdown, and the Minnesota Vikings finished a frustrating season by beating the resting Green Bay Packers 16-3 on Sunday.

Green Bay (9-7-1) was locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and had nothing to play for.

McCarthy, who went 14 for 23 for 182 yards passing, pulled himself out after his first throw of the third quarter so the athletic training staff could examine his right hand and did not return. Backup Max Brosmer took it from there, helping Justin Jefferson reach the 100-yard mark for the first time in 12 games as the Vikings (9-8) coasted to their fifth consecutive victory.

Jefferson had already secured his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, only the third receiver in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

With Jordan Love safely watching on the sideline and Malik Willis recovering from injuries, the Packers gave Clayton Tune his second career start at quarterback and netted minus-7 passing yards. Dallas Turner had two of Minnesota's four sacks that racked up 41 lost yards for Green Bay.

Tune went 6 for 11 for 34 yards with Packers coach Matt LaFleur holding out almost every available starter and sending Daniel Whelan out to punt on Green Gay's first eight possessions, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half. LaFleur called timeout with 1 second left from the 5-yard line so Brandon McManus could spoil the shutout with a short field goal.

Farewell moment?

Ham, the two-time Pro Bowl pick who has played all 10 seasons in the NFL for his home-state team, received several ovations from the crowd with the possibility this was his final game. Another potential farewell was for 14th-year safety Harrison Smith, who was feted multiple times throughout the afternoon.

Injury report

Packers: WR Bo Melton (knee) limped off after covering a punt in the second quarter, forcing Jayden Reed into some action in three-receiver sets with Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) inactive and Savion Williams (foot) on injured reserve. The Packers otherwise preferred to keep their three starting WRs — Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Reed — on the sideline with every other key player. ... One of the few starters who saw on action on defense, nickel back Javon Bullard, limped off in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Vikings: TE Josh Oliver hurt his ankle in the second quarter after moving the chains with a 7-yard reception and did not return. ... RB Aaron Jones (hip) and TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) were inactive, among five starters missing from the original lineup at the beginning of the season.

Up next

The Packers play in the wild-card round next weekend at the No. 2 seed, either Chicago or Philadelphia.

The Vikings will have a busy offseason, needing to clear plenty of space under the salary cap and improve their depth at quarterback, on the offensive line and at cornerback. They'll pick in the first round somewhere between 16th and 18th.

