Tubing hill at Titletown District opens just in time for Christmas

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It's the day children across Northeast Wisconsin have been waiting for: the Titletown District's Ariens tubing hill officially opened Thursday.

The hill is 46 ft. tall with views of Lambeau from the top. It's a 300 ft. stretch from the top of the hill to the bottom.

Even if there's no snow on the ground, the Packers are able to make snow to keep kids tubing.

During the holidays, the cost is $3 per ride down the hill. Some parents from out of town said that's a price that's worth the experience for their kids.

"It is incredible," said Lori Gienapp, a mother from Tennessee. "I remember growing up, going to Bairds Creek and tubing over there and that of course for us was a highlight, but this is going to be amazing. This is my kid's Christmas present for tomorrow, so we'll be coming back and they'll have their first experience tubing on my stomping grounds."

Ariens Hill will be open Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will even have limited hours on Christmas and Christmas Eve.

You can find more information on Ariens Hill, and the Titletown District, here.