Training Camp kicks off in Green Bay: What you need to know

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Football season is nearly here for Green Bay Packers fans! Training Camp kicks off for the green and gold Wednesday, marking the start of the season.

The first official full-team practice kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

This season will be Jordan Love's first as starting quarterback, following Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets. It'll be interesting to see how he does during training camp. Fans are allowed to attend the camps, with tickets.

Lukas Van Ness takes pictures with fans before Packers training camp

Check out the full training camp schedule:



Wednesday, July 26: 10:30 a.m., first practice

10:30 a.m., first practice Thursday, July 27: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Monday, July 31: TBD

TBD Tuesday, Aug. 1: TBD

TBD Thursday, Aug. 3: TBD

TBD Saturday, Aug. 5: 7:30 p.m., Packers Family Night

7:30 p.m., Packers Family Night Monday, Aug. 7: TBD

TBD Monday, Aug. 14: TBD

TBD Wednesday, Aug. 16: Joint practice with Patriots

Joint practice with Patriots Thursday, Aug. 17: Joint practice with Patriots

Joint practice with Patriots Tuesday, Aug. 22: TBD

TBD Wednesday, Aug. 23: Last practice open to the public

Two and a half weeks after the final open practice this season, the Packers will play in their first regular-season game against the Chicago Bears.

NBC 26/ Brandon Kinnard

Check out the full Packers regular-season schedule.



Week 1: at Bears (Sept. 10)

Week 2: at Falcons (Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Saints (Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Lions (Sept 28)

Week 5: at Raiders (Oct. 9)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Broncos (Oct. 22)

Week 8: vs. Vikings (Oct. 29)

Week 9: vs. Rams (Nov. 5)

Week 10: at Steelers (Nov. 12)

Week 11: vs. Chargers (Nov. 19)

Week 12: at Lions (Nov. 23)

Week 13: vs. Chiefs (Dec. 3)

Week 14: at Giants (Dec. 11)

Week 15: vs Buccaneers (Dec. 17)

Week 16: at Panthers (Dec. 24)

Week 17: at Vikings (Dec. 31)

Week 18: vs Bears (Jan.6/7)