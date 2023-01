GREEN BAY, Wis. — After another disappointing end to the Packers' season, the question remains, will quarterback Aaron Rodgers be back with the green and gold next season? Well, his answer during Sunday night's post-game conference wasn't very clear.

And if the Packers keep Aaron Rodgers, what is the future of Jordan's Love with this team? There's a lot of questions in this off-season that will be filled with change.