MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker, and it's involving quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that his league sources are telling him that the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers, in a possible off-season trade.

The trade could be driven by financial reasons. This also might be a sign that the team is ready to turn the football over to Jordan Love. Rodgers is guaranteed, $59.5 million this year.