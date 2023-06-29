Tickets on sale now for Packers' Family Night 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tickets for Packers Family Night 2023 are on sale now! The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 at Lambeau Field.

A news release from the Packers says the 22nd Family Night will once again serve as the introduction of the 2023 season and will involve a full practice with the team.

Family Night will also be broadcast on NBC 26.

Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m., with players taking the field at 7 p.m. and practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

"The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere, featuring a thunderstick giveaway courtesy of Bellin Health, Roundy’s and Walbec Group, use of the video boards featuring promotions by Ariens, Brew Pub Pizza and other partners, gameday music and a fireworks show presented by Ticketmaster at the end of the night," the Packers said in a news release.

Fans attending this year's event are urged to wear white attire for a Lambeau-wide whiteout.

Tickets are the event are $10 and will be mobile only. They can be purchased solely through Ticketmaster here.

The Packers said there will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales.