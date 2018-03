GREEN BAY, Wis. - The man they call 'The People's Champ' is leaving Green Bay. Wide Receiver Jeff Janis signed with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

#dawgpound A post shared by Jeff Janis (@jrjanis) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

The Packers drafted Janis out of Saginaw State Valley in 2014. He played four seasons with the Packers primarily as a special teams returner. The highlight of his career came in the 2015 Divisional Round game against the Cardinals in which Janis hauled in a 41-yard hail marry touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers as time expired to force overtime.

Janis joins former Packers Damarious Randall and JC Tretter in Cleveland.