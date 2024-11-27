Watch Now
Thanksgiving showdown at Lambeau: Dolphins fans invate as Packers have fifth-hottest NFL ticket of the weekend

Data from resale company, Vivid Seats, shows the average ticket price for the Turkey Day game at Lambeau is $250
A general view of Lambeau Field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Heading to Lambeau Field for the Packers' big, rare Thanksgiving home game? Well, tickets are hot, and more Dolphins fans might be going than you think.

According to ticket exchange and resale company Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for the Dolphins-Packers game is $250, the fifth-hottest ticket in the NFL this weekend.

The top five hottest ticket games are:

  1. Bears at Lions for $420
  2. Raiders at Chiefs for $365
  3. Eagles at Ravens for $326
  4. Giants at Cowboys for $264
  5. Dolphins at Packers for $250

Vivid Seats data shows that Dolphins fans could fill 21% of Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving, with Packers fans taking up 79%. Lambeau Field has a capacity of 81,441.
On average, fans travel 542 miles to Green Bay for the game, according to Vivid Seats.

