Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers

Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson on two of his three touchdown passes and the resurgent Green Bay Packers won their third straight game, 27-19 over Patrick Mahomes
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 17:52:18-05

GREEN BAY (AP) — Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

This will be the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs won all four of their previous games in front of Swift.

Taylor Swift, lower right, looks out on Lambeau Field during warmups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Swift hadn’t attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break. She first watched Kelce in person in a home victory over Chicago, then traveled to games at the New York Jets and Denver.

    Kelce has averaged 108 yards receiving in the games Swift has attended. He has averaged 50 yards in his other six games. He missed the Chiefs' season opener due to injury.

