Taste bud touchdowns? Packers unveil new concession items at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers
Special Teams Brat
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 20, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice unveiled the following new concession items for the 2023-04 season at Lambeau Field Wednesday morning.

  • Mozzarella Stick Grilled Cheese: Battered mozzarella stick combined with marinara, pepperoni and shredded mozzarella on sourdough bread. Price: $14.49. Locations: Sections 138 (outer side of the concourse), 100 (outer) and 308. 
    Mozzarella Stick Grilled Cheese
  • Special Teams Brat: A 3:1 Johnsonville brat topped with Coca-Cola-caramelized onions, sauerkraut, bacon and BBQ aioli, all served on a pretzel bun. Price: $13.29. Locations: Sections 135 (portable), 347 (portable), Johnsonville Tailgate Village and Miller Lite Haus 486. 
    Special Teams Brat
  • Tailgater Specialty Pizza: Brew Pub Lottza Mozza pizza topped with bacon, brats, caramelized onions and mustard cheese sauce. Price: $8.49. Locations: Sections 107 (outer), 123, 305, 312, 331 and 427.
  • Burnt Ends: Caramelized Andouille Johnsonville sausage paired with flavorful BBQ sauce. Price: $11.49. Locations: Sections 105 and 331, along with Johnsonville Tailgate Village.
  • Garlic Knots: Breadstick dough knotted with garlic and parmesan, served with a cup of warm marinara sauce. Price: $9.99. Location: Section 305.
  • Huddle Up HOT Chicken Sandwich: A flavorful Brioche bun filled with garlic aioli, bread and butter pickles, Mike’s Hot Honey and Huddle Up spice, accompanied by salt-and-pepper chips. Price: $15.99. Locations: Sections 134, 340 and 472, along with 1919 Express.
  • Pastrami Sub (Veteran or Rookie): Pastrami topped with Swiss cheese, beer mustard and sauerkraut, all served on a sub bun. Price: $17.49 (Veteran), $10.49 (Rookie). Location: Section 131 (outer).
  • Chopped Italian Sub (Veteran or Rookie): A delicious blend of ham, salami, pepperoni, Provolone, creamy Italian dressing, banana peppers, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion. Price: $16.99 (Veteran), $10.49 (Rookie). Location: Section 131 (outer).
  • Hot Honey Chicken Tenders: Tyson chicken tenders drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey. Price: $12.99. Locations: Sections 138 (outer), 134 (outer), 106 (outer), 100 (outer), 300, 354, 319, 340, 326, 308, 440 (outer), 642 (outer) and 742 (outer), along with 1919 Express.
  • Northwoods Fish Fry: Battered Pollack served with French fries, tartar sauce and lemon. Price: $15.49. Locations: Section 100 (outer) and 407 Grab & Go.
  • Fall Salad: A delightful combination of romaine lettuce, pecans, dried cranberries, red onion, feta cheese, butternut squash and poppy seed dressing. Price: $11.99. Locations: Sections 138 (outer), 100 (outer), 331, 312, 686 Cenex Kitchen, and 690 Bellin Fresh Grill.
