Study: Jordan Love is the most popular Packers player based on Google searches

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new study finds Packers quarterback Jordan Love is the most popular Packers player based on Google searches.

Sports betting media group Canada Sports Betting did a study analyzing average monthly Google searches to find out the NFL's most popular players.

The study found Love was the Packers' most popular player. The three most popular Packers players are:

Jordan Love - 569,083 average monthly searches Aaron Jones - 248,100 average monthly searches Jaire Alexander - 116,425 average monthly searches

The study found Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the most popular player in the NFL.



Travis Kelce - 3,762,500 average monthly searches Aaron Rodgers - 2,182,740 average monthly searches Patrick Mahomes - 1,723,000 average monthly searches Lamar Jackson - 1,294,750 average monthly searches Jason Kelce - 1,184,333 average monthly searches Jalen Hurts - 1,076,583 average monthly searches Joe Burrow - 1,059,250 average monthly searches Brock Purdy - 972,250 average monthly searches Tyreek Hill - 828,583 average monthly searches CJ Stroud - 801,583 average monthly searches

"Following his Super Bowl win, and relationship with Taylor Swift, it's likely that Travis Kelce will remain at the top of this list for quite some time, and it will be interesting to see how the top ten list for all of the league moves around as the new season begins," a Canada Sports Betting spokesperson said in a news release. "Additionally, there are many unpredictable factors that can affect the popularity of players on the web, whether it be a big trade, or making headlines off the field."