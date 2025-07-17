Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sterling Sharpe display to be unveiled at Packers Hall of Fame

FILE - This is an Aug. 6, 2011 file photo showing Sterling Sharpe at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Sharpe was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame Thursday, May 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will host an exhibit premiere event to unveil the museum’s new Sterling Sharpe display on Thursday.

The temporary exhibit, titled “Call from Canton,” highlights the wide receiver's record-breaking seven-year career with the Packers ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

Open exclusively to Packers Hall of Fame members, Packers staff and Packers Hall of Fame, Inc. staff and board members, the event will include brief remarks from Packers Hall of Fame curator Brent Hensel.

The exhibit will officially open to the public on Friday.

