SOURCE: Lazard signed to Jets

Butch Dill/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) carries in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 14, 2023
Allen Lazard, one of Aaron Rodgers' former targets is headed to New York.

The Jets announced they are signing the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver to a four-year, $44 Million contract that includes $22 Million guaranteed.

The news was first reported by Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider.

Lazard, 27, spent his entire five-year career in Green Bay with Rodgers, who reportedly met with the Jets last Tuesday to discuss a potential trade.

Heading to New York after his best season as a pro, Lazard caught 60 passes for 788 yards with six scores in 2022.

There is still no word on if Rodgers will be joining Lazard in New York.

