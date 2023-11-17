'She saved my life, she really did': Kidney recipient, donor reconnect at Buffalo Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A kidney recipient from Buffalo reconnected with her kidney donor from De Pere at the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game.

Georgina Provenzano and Lynn Cavey met online when Georgina learned she needed a kidney to live. Lynn didn't know her, but offered to donate one if she was a match. Lynn and her family live in De Pere, and are huge Green Bay Packers fans.

After months of testing, doctors determined the two were a match. Their life-saving surgery was in July. Monday night's game brought them together for the first time since.

The two women were on the field before the game and sat in the Delaware North suite. Reps for Delaware North, which provides concessions at Highmark Stadium, saw the initial story 7 News did on the two and worked to surprise the women with tickets to the Bills game.

Lynn was also given tickets to go to a Packers game at Lambeau Field.