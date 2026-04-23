See what picks the Packers have in this year's NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers may no have a first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade, but they have plenty of ammunition with eight picks in this weekend's NFL Draft.

Here's where Green Bay is scheduled to select:

Round 2: No. 52 overall

Round 3: No. 84 overall

Round 4: No. 120 overall

Round 5: No. 153 overall

Round 5: No. 160 overall

Round 6: No. 201 overall

Round 7: No. 236 overall

Round 7: No. 255 overall

Even with no first rounder, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week he and his staff will be fully tuned in on Thursday night.

"It's always interesting how it falls, how it affects every team that picks, the trades that are involved," Gutekunst said. "So, we'll follow that process."

"What happens on Thursday will affect Friday and Saturday, so we'll be in tune with it," he added. "We put a lot of work into these guys that you kind of look at this, like, 'Okay, hey, how do we see this shaking out? What would we do here, if it was us? Things like that.'"

Green Bay has had plenty of success in the second round and beyond over the years, notably with wide receivers. Gutekunst has selected players like Christian Watson and Jayden Reed in round two. Going back further, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson were all second-round picks.

The Packers would need to give up quite a bit to move all the way up from No. 52 into the first round. On 'On the Clock' this week, John Miller and Kelly Hallinan took a look at what it would take to move up.

WATCH BELOW THE 'ON THE CLOCK' MOCK DRAFT BELOW:

'On the Clock' Mock Draft: A first-round trade???

Multiple local players are expected to be drafted this weekend. The list including Campbellsport native Billy Schrauth, who attended St. Mary's Springs High School in Fond du Lac.

WATCH KELLY HALLINAN'S PRE-DRAFT STORY ON SCHRAUTH BELOW: