REPORTS: The Miami Dolphins hire Jeff Hafley as head coach

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are now looking for a new defensive coordinator.

After two years as Green Bay's defensive coordinator, the NFL Network and ESPN are reporting that after Jeff Hafley interviewed with the Dolphins on Monday afternoon, he is being hired as their head coach.

Former Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, who was hired as Miami's GM 10 days ago, makes his first huge move with the organization by hiring Hafley. The pair will try to turn around a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game in 25 seasons, the longest streak in the NFL.

In his two years with the Green & Gold Hafley's defense shined, finishing in the top 12 in points and yards allowed in both seasons.

Packers star Micah Parsons weighed on the Hafley news on social media:

