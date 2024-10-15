REPORTS: Packers release kicker Brayden Narveson, sign veteran Brandon McManus

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers are releasing rookie kicker Brayden Narveson and signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, according to the NFL Network.

McManus, who has spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos, most recently played in a game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NBC 26

According to NBC Sports, McManus was released by the Washington Commanders in June after two flight attendants accused him of sexually assaulting them on a team flight while he was on the Jaguars. However, the NFL eventually cleared McManus, saying there was not sufficient evidence he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

McManus, 33, has made 81.4% of his field goals throughout his career, according to ESPN stats.

The Packers claimed Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans in August after they released Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph, who were both competing for the kicking job at the time.

However, Narveson has missed five field goals in six games for the Packers this season.