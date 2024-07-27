Watch Now
REPORTS: Packers QB Jordan Love agrees to record-breaking contract extension

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has reportedly agreed to a record-breaking contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Love's contract is for four years worth $220 million, making him the highest paid quarterback in NFL history. This comes despite him starting one full season.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports Love is getting a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new guarantees.

Love was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2020. He was the backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons.

In 2023, Love helped lead the Packers to a 9-8 record and a Wild Card berth in the playoffs. The Packers dominated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

According to NFL stats, during the 2023 regular season, Love threw for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 96.1 passer rating.

