Reports: Packers cut kicker Anders Carlson

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Green Bay Packers place kicker Anders Carlson (17) watches a missed field goal during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have cut kicker Anders Carlson after one season, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, an NBC 26 contributor, posted the news on X/Twitter.

Carlson missed seven field goal and six extra point attempts last season in the regular season and playoffs combined, according to ESPN stats. He made 81.8% of his field goal and 87.2% of his extra point attempts in the regular season.

Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal attempt to put the Packers up seven in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay lost 24-21.

Carlson went 3/4 on field goals during this year's preseason, but missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in the Packers' preseason finale against the Ravens.

