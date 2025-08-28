Packers acquiring All-Pro Micah Parsons from Cowboys in record-breaking deal

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are set to acquire three-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade, according to multiple reports Thursday.

We have completed a trade to receive a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and Pro Bowler DT Kenny Clark from the Packers in exchange for Micah Parsons.



Parsons, 25, and the Packers have agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract, reports from ESPN, NFL Network and other outlets said. The deal includes between $120 million and $136 million guaranteed and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $47 million per year.

Dallas will reportedly receive two first-round picks as part of the trade.

ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers.



Parsons, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been a dominant force since the Cowboys drafted him 12th overall in 2021. He has earned All-Pro honors in each of his first three seasons and is widely regarded as one of the league’s most disruptive defensive players.

The trade marks a significant addition for Green Bay, which has not made a move of this magnitude for a defensive star in recent memory.

The Packers and Cowboys have not yet confirmed the trade.

Parsons himself appeared to confirm the move, tweeting about the news shortly after the reports surfaced.