REPORT: Packers WR Christian Watson believed to have torn ACL

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches punts in warmups during a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is believed to have torn his ACL and suffered "additional damage" to his right knee, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

This injury would keep Watson out for the playoffs and put his 2025 season in jeopardy. Typical recovery time for an ACL tear is 9-12 months.

Watson went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears. He was carted to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The 25-year-old had a career-high 620 receiving yards, averaging 21.4 yards per reception on just 29 catches during the 2024 regular season. He also caught two touchdowns.

Watson has one more year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026, according to Spotrac.

