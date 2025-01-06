REPORT: Packers WR Christian Watson believed to have torn ACL

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is believed to have torn his ACL and suffered "additional damage" to his right knee, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Packers standout WR Christian Watson is believed to have torn his ACL and suffered additional damage, ending his season and putting the beginning of 2025 in jeopardy.



A frustrating reality for that talented pass-catcher. pic.twitter.com/KgVXQY2QM2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2025

This injury would keep Watson out for the playoffs and put his 2025 season in jeopardy. Typical recovery time for an ACL tear is 9-12 months.

Watson went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears. He was carted to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Christian Watson getting carted off of the field.



Has his head in his hand as he goes to the #Packers locker room.



Watson just told us on Friday how he was feeling good about where he’s at and was ready to play some football. @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/ndtx4KLyKu — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) January 5, 2025

The 25-year-old had a career-high 620 receiving yards, averaging 21.4 yards per reception on just 29 catches during the 2024 regular season. He also caught two touchdowns.

Watson has one more year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026, according to Spotrac.