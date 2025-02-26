Watch Now
REPORT: Packers willing to move star CB Jaire Alexander for the right price

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — At this point, it seems like cornerback Jaire Alexander's days in a Packers uniform are numbered.

Almost two months ago, Alexander declined to speak to reporters during the Packers locker room clean out, saying only "he doesn't know if he will be here next year" and "he didn't have anything good to say."

Now, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that Green Bay has had conversations centered around trading the star cornerback, and the team is open to moving him for the right price.

This comes one day after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis "We'll see" in response to if Alexander will be back on the team next season.

According to Gutekunst, the biggest problem is Alexander's struggles to stay on the field. The 2018 first round pick and two-time Pro Bowler has played in just 16 of the Packers' 37 games over the last two years.

If the Packers were to cut Alexander, they would save more than $6 million in cap space, according to SPOTRAC.

