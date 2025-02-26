REPORT: Packers willing to move star CB Jaire Alexander for the right price

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — At this point, it seems like cornerback Jaire Alexander's days in a Packers uniform are numbered.

Almost two months ago, Alexander declined to speak to reporters during the Packers locker room clean out, saying only "he doesn't know if he will be here next year" and "he didn't have anything good to say."

When Jaire Alexander was asked to speak with the media at locker room cleanout, he declined, saying he doesn't even know if he is going to be here next year.



Said he didn’t have anything good to say so definitely wasn’t going to talk. — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) January 13, 2025

Now, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that Green Bay has had conversations centered around trading the star cornerback, and the team is open to moving him for the right price.

Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price.



Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available. pic.twitter.com/rOF3qsBn1z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

This comes one day after Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis "We'll see" in response to if Alexander will be back on the team next season.

According to Gutekunst, the biggest problem is Alexander's struggles to stay on the field. The 2018 first round pick and two-time Pro Bowler has played in just 16 of the Packers' 37 games over the last two years.

If the Packers were to cut Alexander, they would save more than $6 million in cap space, according to SPOTRAC.