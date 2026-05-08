Report: Packers release kicker Brandon McManus

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers are releasing veteran kicker Brandon McManus, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After drafting Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round last month, the Packers released veteran kicker Brandon McManus today, per source. pic.twitter.com/mDWi0MqdWW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2026

The move comes after Green Bay traded up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round of last month's draft.

The Packers signed McManus to a three-year extension before last season and paid him a $1 million roster bonus in March.

However, the 34-year-old struggled down the stretch last season. Notably, he missed two field goals and an extra point in Green Bay's Wild Card Playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

After that game, McManus called his performance "an embarrassment."

“The biggest disappointment in my career," he told reporters following the season-ending loss.

Nam Huh/AP Green Bay Packers' Brandon McManus misses an extra point during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

The Packers have had a revolving door at kicker since Mason Crosby left the team following the 2022 season. Now, they'll turn to the rookie Smack to fill the void.

Scouts describe Smack as a strong-legged kicker with a "repeatable process."

Following the draft, head coach Matt LaFleur said Smack was the highest-rated kicker on their draft board.

In college at Florida, Smack made 53-64 (83%) career kicks, including 10-13 (77%) from 50 yards or farther.

"It’s a position that’s important when you’re talking about scoring points in this league,” LaFleur said. “And just like any other position, you can never have enough competition.”

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida place kicker Trey Smack (29) watches the flight of the ball after kicking an extra point against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

General Manager Brian Gutekunst initially said the team planned to have Smack compete with McManus for the starting job.

“Brandon's been excellent for us in his time with us, with the exception in that past game, which I think we all recognize." Gutekunst said at the time. "But I feel it's important that we address that and have a guy who can go win us games.”

Green Bay also has kicker Lucas Havrisik on its roster. He appeared in three games last season while McManus was hurt and made all four of his field goal attempts but did miss two extra points.