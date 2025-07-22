Report: Packers, OT Zach Tom agree to historic four-year extension

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and offensive tackle Zach Tom have agreed to terms on a four-year, $88 million contract extension, with a maximum value of $92 million, according to The Insiders, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a $30.2 million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman in NFL history.

The contract was negotiated by Michael Hoffman and Nate Sullivan of Sports Law and Management (SLAM), per Pelissero.