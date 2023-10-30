Watch Now
Report: Packers and Rashan Gary agree to massive contract extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Gary's extension is for 4 years and worth $96 million in new money
JOHN MILLER / NBC 26
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:17:57-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary is reportedly getting a huge raise.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Packers and Gary have agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension in new money with a $34.6 million signing bonus.

Rapoport says the deal is worth more than $107 million overall. According to Spotrac, the 25-year-old linebacker is making about $10.9 million this season.

Gary missed the second half of last season because of a torn ACL.

The Packers say Gary has played in seven games and started three in 2023. He has 4.5 sacks so far this year and 27 for his career.

