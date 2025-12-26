Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jordan Love out for Saturday's game due to concussion

Kamil Krzaczynski/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not play in Saturday's primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion, the team announced Friday.

Love was listed as questionable to play on the team's official injury report released Thursday. He was downgraded to out Friday afternoon.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) lays on the ground during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Love left the Packers’ 22-26 overtime loss at Chicago last weekend after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears DE Austin Booker. Booker told the Chicago Tribune he was fined $5,000 for two separate hits on Love, including the one that caused the concussion. He says he is appealing the fines.

Malik Willis played the rest of the game and is expected to start against the Ravens Saturday, despite suffering a shoulder injury on the last play of regulation.

Love practiced on a limited basis this week. Willis was a limited practice participant Tuesday and Thursday. Willis didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness.

