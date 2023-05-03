Randall Cobb to sign one-year deal with NY Jets, reunite with Rodgers: Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Another former Packers star is headed to the New York Jets to play alongside Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb reportedly is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the Jets.

The news comes after Cobb walked off the field following the Packers' final game last season arm-in-arm with Rodgers.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

Cobb's move to the Jets does not come as a huge surprise. Prior to being traded to the Jets, Rodgers reportedly gave a list of players he would like to see by his side to the team, and that list included Cobb. There were also previous reports that the Jets were interested in acquiring Cobb.

Rodgers is also reportedly a huge reason Cobb returned to the Packers in 2021. He reportedly demanded Cobb's return as a contingency to his own return to Green Bay.

According to ESPN, Rodgers has 534 completions to Cobb which is the second most to any player in his career, behind Davante Adams.

Now, the Jets offense consists of Rodgers, Cobb, and Allen Lazard who signed a 4-year-contract with the Jets earlier this year.

Since the start of his career, Cobb has spent 10 seasons with the Packers. He spent one season with Dallas and another with Houston. Now, he is adding New York to his resume.

The Jets aren't the only team making contract moves. One day before the Cobb news, the Packers and Jordan Love came to an agreement regarding a one-year extension to Love's contract.

