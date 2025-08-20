Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsNFLGreen Bay Packers

Actions

QB Jordan Love returns to Packers practice after thumb surgery

Jordan Love returns to practice
NBC 26
Jordan Love returns to practice
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice Monday less than a week after undergoing thumb surgery on his non-throwing hand.

He had his thumb, which had ligament damage, wrapped while going through a series of passing drills.

The injury occurred, coach Matt LaFleur previously said, when he was sacked for a 3-yard loss by Jay Tufele on the quarterback’s final snap from scrimmage during the Packers’ 30-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 9.

LaFleur has already ruled out Love from playing in the Packers’ final preseason game against Seattle on Saturday.

Malik Willis is the primary backup and had two starts in seven appearances last season after being acquired in a trade from Tennessee.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan