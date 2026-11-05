Police identify operator of drone that briefly interrupted Packers game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police say they have identified the operator of a drone that entered Lambeau Field and briefly interrupted last Thursday's Packers game against the Carolina Panthers.

Broadcast announcers said during the Oct. 29 matchup that a drone on the field, which was not part of the broadcast operation, caused a brief delay during the third quarter and prompted both teams to temporarily leave the field.

The Green Bay Police Department confirmed this Thursday that investigators have identified the drone's operator. However, officials said no additional information can be released because the investigation remains active.

Police said they are working with the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration, while the U.S. Attorney's Office reviews the incident.