Packers WR Romeo Doubs agrees to deal with New England Patriots, reports say

GREEN BAY — Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, according to media reports.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Doubs' deal with the Pats is for four years and $70 million.

The news comes the day after several other players left the green and gold, including Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, Elgton Jenkins, and Malik Willis.

Doubs led the Green Bay offense in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in 2025.

In his four years with the Packers, he totaled 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Green Bay's remaining receivers, including Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden, will be looked to to fill the vacancy left by Doubs' absence.