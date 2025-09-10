Packers WR Christian Watson signs contract extension as he continues recovery from torn ACL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has signed a contract extension as he continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that is delaying the start of his season.

The Packers announced the signing Wednesday. Terms weren't disclosed, but ESPN reported that Watson agreed to a one-year, $13.25 million extension on a deal that would run through 2026.

Watson is beginning this season on the physically unable to perform list, which means he must miss at least the Packers' first four games. He tore the ACL in his right knee during the Packers' 2024 regular-season finale.

The 26-year-old has been the Packers' top deep threat ever since they selected him out of North Dakota State in the second round of the 2022 draft.

Watson had 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns last year while playing in 15 games. His average of 21.4 yards per catch ranked second in the league among players with at least 25 receptions. That also represented the top average for any Packers player with at least 25 catches since James Lofton gained 22 yards per reception in 1984.

He had 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. Watson caught 28 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns while playing nine games in 2023.

His average gain of 16.9 yards per catch since 2022 ranks third among all players with at least 75 receptions during that stretch.