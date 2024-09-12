Packers won't close door on Love for Week 2, Willis takes bulk of first team reps

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Although Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t rule out star quarterback Jordan Love for Week 2 against the Colts in their home opener saying the door was 'pretty open' for him to play, but all eyes are on backup QB Malik Willis.

He will likely be making his first start for the Green and Gold if Love is unable to go, which appears likely, as Love sat out practice Wednesday.

“You can definitely see the talent there, man,” said Packers center Josh Myers said of Willis. "He can move around and throw the ball.”

“He definitely can spin it,” said wide receiver Jayden Reed of his backup QB. “He can get the ball out and he can make plays with his legs. That’s definitely what I’ve seen from him. He’s a playmaker.”

Vasha Hunt/AP Auburn quarterback Malik Willis (14) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

But who is Malik Willis? He began his career at Auburn, eventually was beat out by Bo Nix for the starting job. He then transferred to Liberty. In 2 years for the Flames he threw for over 5,000 yards and 48 touchdowns. He then was drafted by the Titans in the 3rd of the 2022 draft and struggled in his three starts as a rookie.”

Butch Dill/AP FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA football game in Troy, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. The Flames, behind former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, have beaten Campbell (48-7) and Old Dominion (45-17) at home and edged Troy (21-13) on the road. They play at Syracuse on Friday night, Sept. 24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

“I wasn’t ready yet, but I had to go in,” Willis said of the three starts where the Titans went 1-2 and Willis didn’t throw a touchdown. “I’m a different player than then. Control what you can control. It’s not about what you know, it's about what you can prove on the field.”

Gerald Herbert/AP Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis is tackled by New Orleans Saints cornerback Rico Payton during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

About 3 weeks ago, the Packers acquired him for a 7th round pick to be their backup.

“It’s been pretty much around the clock since I got here, that’s the reality of this thing,” Willis said of picking up the offense. “Be ready if you’re called upon.”

But according to his head coach, he’s picking up the offense pretty quickly.

“He did a great job in his three weeks, which feels like 3 months that he’s been here of just kind of going through it, being dialed in knowing the details of why we're trying to get things called,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “(We’re) showing him the necessary clips to get him prepared – to get him confident.”

Going through the week, LaFleur is figuring out what he can put on his backup quarterback's plate.

“I think it’s a lot of feel,” he said. “Certainly we’re still getting to know each other, but I think the communication between all of us has been fantastic. I’m confident that he’ll tell me if he’s uncomfortable with something.”

Willis said over and over on Wednesday he’s just taking the week day by day. As for if he’s nervous:

"Nervous about what – It’s Wednesday,” he said. “I’m not worried about that. It’s just continuing to work each day this week and gain more and more confidence in the guys and have them gain more confidence in me, if that’s the plan (to start).”

