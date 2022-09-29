Watch Now
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs named NFL Rookie of Week 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs starts a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 29, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26)  — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has been voted the NFL Rookie of Week 3, the Packers announced Thursday.

The Packers said Doubs received the vote after catching eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-12 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Doubs caught his first NFL touchdown off a 5-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers said, finishing a 10-play, 75-yard opening scoring drive for the Packers.

His eight receptions were the most by a Packers rookie since Gerry Ellis had eight against Tampa Bay on Nov. 30, 1980, according to the Packers, and rank second in franchise history behind only Max McGee's nine catches against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12, 1954.

