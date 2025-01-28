Packers: 'We know a thing or two about a three-peat'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If the Kansas City Chiefs win this year's Super Bowl, they will be the first NFL team to ever win three Vince Lombardi trophies in a row.

However, the Packers are letting fans know their rich history shouldn't go unnoticed.

The Packers posted on X — formerly Twitter — on Monday saying that they "know a thing or two about a three-peat."

We know a thing or two about a three-peat — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 27, 2025

In the post was a link to an article from March 2024 on the Packers' website, where the team historian — Cliff Christl — responded to a question from a fan who asked if the Chiefs won a third-straight title, if it would be fair to bump down a notch what the Packers accomplished in the 1960s because there was no Super Bowl until later in the decade.

Christl said it would not be fair.

"More importantly, it would show an ignorance of NFL history for anyone not to mention the Packers twice winning three straight NFL championships," Christl replied.

Christl also said that the organization and the fanbase should remind everyone of the Packers' greatest pride and joy: Winning 13 world championships, the most in NFL history.

"But there are too many other places where those records are overlooked, and I'll all but guarantee it will turn into an avalanche of oversights if Kansas City wins a third straight," Christl said.

The Packers are the only team in NFL history to three-peat twice: from 1929-31 under Curly Lambeau, and again from 1965-67 under Lombardi. The Packers won the first two Super Bowls for the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

Christl said he would like the NFL to add a list in the NFL Record & Fact Book, and perhaps on NFL.com, of every team that's won a championship beginning in 1920 when the NFL was established.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a list of NFL champions throughout the years, but it is a non-profit and is not owned by the NFL.