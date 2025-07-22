Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Packers unveil new-look locker room ahead of training camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On the eve of the summer's first training camp practice, the Packers unveiled their new-look locker room.

The space was renovated over the offseason and now appears to feature new video screens, seating areas, fresh lighting and locker spaces.

The iconic "G" logo in the center of the floor, which has been a key feature in the locker room for decades, remains.

The Packers take the field for the first practice of training camp Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

