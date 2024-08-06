Packers' Tucker Kraft and Zach Tom progressing from torn pectoral muscles

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the Packers prepare for preseason game one against the Browns in Cleveland this Saturday, a couple of key players from last season took a step forward in their recoveries from a torn pectoral muscle from bench pressing in the offseason.

Right tackle Zach Tom who has been doing individual drills is now doing team 11-on-11 work. Which is something he didn’t think would happen this early when he suffered the injury. He thought the recovery would linger into the season.

“After today it felt pretty good,” Tom said of his pec muscle. “Now we just got to keep building days and getting better. I felt like I was moving my feet pretty well, moving my hands pretty well.”

Abbie Parr/AP Green Bay Packers guard Zach Tom (50) looks to block against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

He said he doesn’t know if he will ever be back to 100% and the only way to know if you’re ready to play is by going out there and playing, but going against star edge rusher Rashan Gary was a good test to see where he’s at.

“Going up against him, that’s probably one of the hardest people I'm going to have to block on a year to year basis,” Tom said. “If you're able to block him then you know, then that definitely does give me confidence that i can go in there, go into a game and play well.”

Second year tight end Tucker Kraft who has not practiced all of camp, until Tuesday, did some individual drills. Last season, Kraft had 31 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

“Just trying to get as familiar with contact as possible,” Kraft said. “Working in those weird positions – positions I don't want to be in. But just working through those, seeing if those cause pain. We’re progressing really well. You guys will see me a lot more down the road.”

Mike Roemer/AP Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Kraft has his sights set on playing in Week 1 of the regular season and on becoming the best outside zone blocker in the NFL at the tight end position. because blocking led to more playing time for him last year.

“There was a point in the season last year when I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘if i’m only going to get opportunities in run block and pass (protection), then i’m going to be the best on our team and run block and pass (protection)’,” Kraft said.