Packers to wear 50s style uniform in matchup against Jets

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are set to wear their 50s-style Classic Uniforms this year for the week six match-up against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-1953, the Classic Uniform marks the second time in history that the team wore green and gold. The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes, matching green pants with gold stripes, and green socks.

While the green and gold were not particularly successful in the early 1950s, it was the start of an eventful decade off the field.

The decade began with the departure of the team's founder, Curly Lambeau and ended with the arrival of Vince Lombardi. The NFL was growing quickly and gaining nationwide interest through TV exposure.

This was a turning point for the Packers organization as a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set the team up to stay in Green Bay.

The NFL's third jersey program allows teams to have a third jersey they can wear for up to three games per season over a five-year period.

A variety of items from the 50s Classic collection are available for fans to purchase at the Packers Pro Shop. Items include jerseys, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, helmets, can coolers, pins, tumblers and more.

Merchandise can be purchased both in-store and online at packersproshop.com.