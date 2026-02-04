Packers to host 'Timeout for Reading' literacy event in partnership with NBC 26

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers will host the literacy-themed event "Timeout for Reading" in March, featuring story time with NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland.

"Timeout for Reading" is free to the public and is taking place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature a NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland story time, a reading by a Packers celebrity and a reading in Spanish.

Free books and bookmarks will be distributed to kids in pre-K through 5th grade while supplies last. Emplify Health by Bellin, Howe Community Resource Center, NBC 26, and Oneida Reads will offer several literacy activity booths for everyone to enjoy.

The event can be accessed through the American Family Insurance Gate or the Miller Lite Gate on the east side of the Atrium.

‘Timeout for Reading’ Entertainment:

9:30 a.m.: Reading by Cameron Moreland, NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist



10:30 a.m.: Cuento de niños en Español



11 a.m.: Children’s book reading by a Packers celebrity

According to the Packers, “Timeout for Reading” is one in a series of community events held each year as part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers’ all-encompassing community outreach initiative. Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the event contributes to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was in excess of $13 million last year.