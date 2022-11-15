Packers to honor LeRoy Butler during Thursday's game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to honor LeRoy Butler during Thursday night's game.

Butler is a former safety for the Packers and a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Butler helped restore Green Bay’s glory days during a 12-year career. His versatility as a safety set the standard for a new wave at the position and earned him a spot on the league’s All-Decade team of the 1990s.

Butler originated the “Lambeau Leap” and had a key sack in Green Bay’s Super Bowl victory over New England. He fell just short of becoming the first player in league history to finish his career with 40 interceptions and 20 sacks.

His name will be unveiled on the southeast façade inside Lambeau Field, alongside other Packers Hall of Famers including Curly Lambeau, Bart Starr, Ray Nitschke, and Brett Favre.

According to a news release, Butler will also be presented with his Pro Football Hall of Fame Excellence Ring.