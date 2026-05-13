Packers to face Rams on Thanksgiving Eve in Netflix matchup at SoFi Stadium

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers now know at least one date on their 2026 schedule.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 25 — the night before Thanksgiving. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will stream on Netflix.

Per NFL rules, the game will also broadcast locally in the Green Bay-Appleton market on a station to be determined.

Netflix and chill on Thanksgiving Eve@Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/3kAdvAUuGr — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2026

It marks just the second Wednesday game in Packers franchise history. The only other came on Sept. 28, 1938, against the Chicago Cardinals in Buffalo.

Green Bay has become familiar with holiday spotlight games in recent years. The Packers have played on Thanksgiving in each of the past three seasons, beating the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in 2024 and defeating the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in both 2023 and 2025.

The matchup will also continue a recent stretch of frequent meetings between Green Bay and Los Angeles. The teams last met Oct. 6, 2024, at SoFi Stadium, and this year’s game will mark the sixth meeting between the Packers and Rams since 2021.

The NFL is adding the Thanksgiving Eve matchup as part of an expanded slate of standalone national windows. NFL executive vice president of media distribution Hans Schroeder said at the league’s annual meeting in March that the league viewed the new window as an opportunity to bring fans together during the holiday week.

The Packers’ full 2026 schedule will be released Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT.