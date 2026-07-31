Packers tight end Tucker Kraft activated off PUP list, returns to practice

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Not even nine months after tearing his ACL, Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will be back practicing with the team on the third day of training camp, head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

"It'll be no team (drills)," said head coach Matt LaFleur. "We're just going to kind of, you know, get him back ingrained into the process and in the individual (drills)."

"What's great is when they do come off PUP, then he, now he can partake in some of the walk through periods, especially that we do in the evenings," LaFleur said. "So, just to get them back here in the call, lining up, and then just going through that."

Kraft tore his ACL in Green Bay's Week 9 matchup against Carolina at Lambeau Field last season. Before the injury, Kraft was playing like one of the best tight ends in the league. In just eight games he had 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

On the first day of training camp Wednesday, Kraft said it wouldn't be long before he was activated.

"My wife at one point a couple of weeks ago, she's like, you just need to go back to work," Kraft joked on the first day of training camp. "She could tell, like, November I got it stripped away from me and she could tell I was just excited to, to be back with the fellas again, grinding."

Now Kraft and the team are hopeful he can get a contract extension done in the near future.

"I would love for that to come together as soon as possible, and I think we have the right people on it," Kraft said Wednesday.